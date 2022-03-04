Nord Finance Market Cap Achieves $4.37 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00041656 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,700.28 or 0.06555345 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,199.29 or 1.00017544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00047288 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00026747 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,263,817 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

