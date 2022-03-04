Nordstrom (JWN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/3/2022 – Nordstrom was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $31.00.

3/2/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $27.00.

2/16/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $22.00.

1/20/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

