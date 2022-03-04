Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

JWN stock traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $25.68. 16,966,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,256,676. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 642.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

