Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 37.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 103.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $272.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.56.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

