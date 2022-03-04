Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Short Interest Up 275.2% in February

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,273,700 shares, a growth of 275.2% from the January 31st total of 339,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.1 days.

Northern Star Resources stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,954. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. Northern Star Resources has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.24.

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Pogo, Kalgoorlie Operations, Jundee, and Exploration. The company founded in May 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

