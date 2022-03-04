Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Short Interest Up 87.2% in February

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 959,600 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the January 31st total of 512,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:NFBK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,319,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,794,000 after buying an additional 71,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

