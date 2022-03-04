Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Northland Power in a research note issued on Sunday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the solar energy provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Northland Power alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Northland Power to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.71.

TSE NPI opened at C$40.49 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$34.95 and a 12 month high of C$47.32. The stock has a market cap of C$9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.99%.

Northland Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.