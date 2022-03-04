Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $54.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

