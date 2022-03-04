NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,130 shares of company stock worth $642,161. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in NorthWestern by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 28.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NorthWestern stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $61.51. 15,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,558. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average is $58.51. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

