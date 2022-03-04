NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.25 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 0.67. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 16,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $115,261.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $612,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,569 shares of company stock worth $1,039,271 over the last ninety days. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,770,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,749,000 after purchasing an additional 421,414 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,592,289 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,523,000 after purchasing an additional 77,478 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,482,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,771,000 after purchasing an additional 854,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,416,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after buying an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after buying an additional 453,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

