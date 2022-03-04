Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the January 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEA. CWM LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.03. 3,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,557. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

