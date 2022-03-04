Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

JCO opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 366,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 292,402 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.