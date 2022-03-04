Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Down 64.1% in February

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the January 31st total of 221,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 717,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,177,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 86,850 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Stolper Co grew its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 95,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 219,493 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 106,170 shares during the period.

JQC stock remained flat at $$6.12 during midday trading on Thursday. 778,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,725. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $6.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

