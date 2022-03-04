Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUO opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUO. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.