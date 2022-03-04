Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE NUO opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $16.85.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.