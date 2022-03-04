Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Down 74.6% in February

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the January 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

NQP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 26,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,572. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

