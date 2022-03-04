Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,100 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the January 31st total of 567,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 531,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,892,000. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 5,720,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after acquiring an additional 593,837 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,290,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,685,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,001,000 after acquiring an additional 360,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 40.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,134,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 327,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. 350,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,323. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

