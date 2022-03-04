Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Up 282.6% in February

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 282.6% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock remained flat at $$14.75 during trading hours on Thursday. 56,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,004. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

