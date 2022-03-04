Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the January 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE:JSD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.28. 27,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,400. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JSD. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

