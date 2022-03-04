Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the January 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NYSE:JSD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.28. 27,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,400. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $15.50.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
