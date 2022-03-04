NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,703 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 519.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,260,000 after acquiring an additional 814,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $237.14 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $592.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.08.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

