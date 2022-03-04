NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.2% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 546,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $160,766,000 after acquiring an additional 36,074 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Hoffman Alan N Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.74. 455,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,561,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.08.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 774,352 shares of company stock worth $215,354,931 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

