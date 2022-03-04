Oasis Network Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $849.17 million and $172.08 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

