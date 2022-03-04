Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 66,668 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Oceaneering International worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OII. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of OII stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

