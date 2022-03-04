Oddz (ODDZ) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $851,434.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00041830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,717.83 or 0.06557115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,447.12 or 0.99996595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00046337 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00026529 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,352,139 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars.

