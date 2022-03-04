Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $1.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

Shares of OKTA traded down $7.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.00. 37,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,146. Okta has a 52-week low of $152.51 and a 52-week high of $287.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.86.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Okta by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

