Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $225.00 at DA Davidson

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OKTA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Okta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.86.

OKTA traded down $7.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.41. 45,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.50. Okta has a 12-month low of $152.51 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $1.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,406 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after purchasing an additional 808,325 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,155,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,042,000 after acquiring an additional 247,672 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

