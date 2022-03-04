Old Port Advisors Acquires New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 261 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 104.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 299.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $431,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 18th. New Street Research boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total value of $2,600,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,519,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,596,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $844.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $957.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $923.17. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $848.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

