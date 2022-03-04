Old Port Advisors Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Old Port Advisors grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 40,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 109,971 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 40,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

