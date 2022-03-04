Old Port Advisors Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Old Port Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,916,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,279 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,077 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,477,000 after buying an additional 973,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,350,000 after buying an additional 220,926 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

