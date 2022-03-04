Old Port Advisors Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after buying an additional 1,055,201 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,303,000 after buying an additional 1,018,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after buying an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,682,000 after buying an additional 697,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after buying an additional 675,316 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VLO opened at $83.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.30. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $93.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

