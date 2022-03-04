Old Port Advisors Purchases 455 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 118.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,276,000 after buying an additional 509,290 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,262,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 60.6% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,611,000 after buying an additional 362,105 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in W. P. Carey by 2,069.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 377,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,136,000 after purchasing an additional 359,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in W. P. Carey by 1,199.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 266,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average is $77.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.055 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 171.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on WPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

