Old Port Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $221,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Sanofi by 77.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after buying an additional 1,098,676 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sanofi by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after buying an additional 833,701 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $35,639,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $30,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.18 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

