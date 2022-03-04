Old Port Advisors Sells 91 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Old Port Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $157.23 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.03.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

