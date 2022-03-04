Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes OP-1250, which is in clinical stage. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

OLMA opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.30. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $35,969.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 252,765 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,649,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,451,000 after purchasing an additional 32,906 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $400,000.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.