Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Reduced by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,589,000 after buying an additional 1,390,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after buying an additional 1,023,155 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 192.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after buying an additional 784,926 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 766.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,693,000 after purchasing an additional 704,300 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,619,000 after purchasing an additional 607,863 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $83.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.