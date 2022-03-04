OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) were down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 6,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,432,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

A number of analysts recently commented on OCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. HSBC lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneConnect Financial Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The firm has a market cap of $557.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.84%. On average, research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 5,335.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. 16.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

