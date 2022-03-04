OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Trading Up 8.8%

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) was up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.10 and last traded at $54.03. Approximately 2,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 90,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.65.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ONEW shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $804.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 36.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 28,188 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,717,212.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $306,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 26.2% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

