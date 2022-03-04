OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Trading Up 8.8%

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) was up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.10 and last traded at $54.03. Approximately 2,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 90,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.65.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ONEW shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $804.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 28,188 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,717,212.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $306,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 26.2% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OneWater Marine Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEW)
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneWater Marine (ONEW)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.