Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Lowered to C$126.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday. lifted their target price on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on Onex from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Onex in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$125.00 target price on the stock.

Get Onex alerts:

ONEX opened at C$83.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$92.35. Onex has a 1 year low of C$72.98 and a 1 year high of C$101.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.