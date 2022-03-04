OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Short Interest Up 110.0% in February

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:OPBK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 66,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,298. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $200.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OP Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

