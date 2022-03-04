OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Short Interest Up 110.0% in February

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:OPBK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 66,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,298. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $200.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02.
OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OP Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About OP Bancorp (Get Rating)
OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.
