Oppenheimer Comments on Itron, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Itron in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Itron’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. Itron has a 1 year low of $45.12 and a 1 year high of $120.36.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $30,213.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,633 shares of company stock worth $738,031 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 14.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Itron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Itron by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Itron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

