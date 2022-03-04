Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordson in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Get Nordson alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

NDSN stock opened at $228.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Nordson has a 12 month low of $189.74 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.69.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordson by 4.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.