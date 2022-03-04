Oppenheimer Weighs in on Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.58) EPS.

ICPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $14.10 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $416.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

