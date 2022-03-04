OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.97. The company has a market cap of $747.41 million, a PE ratio of 467.39 and a beta of 0.73.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $726,533.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $728,804.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,270 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in OptimizeRx by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

