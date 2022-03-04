Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

OPCH opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $448,260 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,586,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,721,000 after buying an additional 726,527 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Option Care Health by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after buying an additional 2,408,728 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,043,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,615,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Option Care Health by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,607,000 after buying an additional 570,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Option Care Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,315,000 after buying an additional 341,158 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Option Care Health (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.