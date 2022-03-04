Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Gap Down to $11.82

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $11.28. Orange shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 5,919 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orange by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Orange by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orange by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 56,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

