Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Gap Down to $11.82

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $11.28. Orange shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 5,919 shares.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ORAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
About Orange (NYSE:ORAN)
Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
