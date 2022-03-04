O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.40 Per Share

Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $7.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.73. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings of $7.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $32.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $34.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $36.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.80 to $39.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $699.72.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,977,000 after buying an additional 130,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $681.65. 14,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,373. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $447.45 and a 1 year high of $710.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $667.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $642.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

