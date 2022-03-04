Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Trading Up 1.1%

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 97,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 276,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oriental Culture during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oriental Culture during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oriental Culture during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oriental Culture by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oriental Culture during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce of artwork trading in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms. It also provides online and offline integrated marketing, storage, and technical maintenance services, as well as industry solutions and related software products and system development services.

