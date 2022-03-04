Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:OGFGY opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. Origin Energy has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.0586 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%.

Origin Energy Ltd. is an integrated energy company, which engages in exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate.

