Origin Sport (ORS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $55,911.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00074563 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00013755 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

