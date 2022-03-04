Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.75

Shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 118295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$345.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.35.

About Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

