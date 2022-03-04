Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

OFIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:OFIX traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,349. The company has a market cap of $702.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $47.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,513,000 after buying an additional 155,154 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,644,000 after purchasing an additional 153,677 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 357,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 124,800 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the third quarter worth about $3,934,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $2,673,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

